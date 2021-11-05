Marvel's Eternals Action Scenes Inspired by Surprising Leonardo DiCaprio Movie

✖

Chloe Zhao's new movie, Nomadland, just hit Hulu and it's earning the director a lot of praise. In fact, Zhao is expected to earn an Oscar nomination for helming the film. The success of Zhao's new movie is only getting us more excited for her first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eternals is expected to be released later this year, and Zhao just shared some of her inspirations for the MCU film, including The Revenant, which earned Leonardo DiCaprio his long-awaited first Oscar.

"Well, there’s multiple films for Eternals. I had to assign a few because of the scale of the film. But I think for the action sequences, which I just had such a great time working on with such a great team, I wanted to reference The Revenant a lot,” Zhao told The Playlist. "The Revenant is a film that I love so much. And I think we’ve watched The Revenant so many times, every meeting when we come to our action sequences because most of those sequences are shot on location. And I love how immersive and the way how you feel the dash and sequences in The Revenant. It’s definitely a film that we aspire to. And Marvel really, really supported that idea and really went for it."

During the interview, Zhao also talked about her experience working with Marvel Studios.

"Oh, I mean, the only experience that I had with Marvel, with everyone there, is all about doing the right film, adopting the right style for the right story. And then I think it’s about the filmmaker and what they bring in and the kind of story that they want to tell, how they want to tell it. They’re very, very, director-driven in my experience. And I think they have a very small intimate team that really helps foster those voices. And I am very happy for WandaVision. To have them before Eternals, that’s pressure for us. And I’m so glad they’re doing well. And it’s really, really, really exciting."

Marvel's Eternals was written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo and stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig).

How do you feel about Zhao taking inspiration from The Revenant? Tell us in the comments!

Eternals is currently scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.