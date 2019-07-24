The Eternals: First Photos of Reported Sets Surface Online

Now that we know The Eternals will be released next November, there’s been an increasing amount of speculation production on the Chloé Zhao-helmed filming is beginning to ramp. That speculation is about to be fueled even further now that apparent photos of an under-construction set for The Eternals have surfaced online. Pictures were posted earlier today by the Star Wars-tracking Instagram feed @BespinBulletin (via GWW). Though it was initially thought the sets were for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reshoots, there appears to be an in-progress statue in front of what looks to be steps leading to an ancient ruin.

There’s no denying the evidence is shaky at best, but the timelines match up perfectly. With principal photography on Black Widow well underway for a May release, production on the cosmic-based tale is likely to kick off sooner rather than later and it’s previously been reported the film will film at London’s Pinewood Studios, where the pictures were taken.

If you’ve read the first volume of The Eternals — you know, the iconic run written and drawn by Jack Kirby — you’ll know the story kicks off in a near-identical setting.

The Eternals is being directed by Chloe Zhao from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The film will star Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

The Eternals is set for release on November 6, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

