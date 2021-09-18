Marvel’s Eternals’ Kit Harington Turned Down Another Superhero Role

Eternals is finally hitting theaters in November, and in honor of the movie’s release, the entire cast recently spoke with Total Film about their characters. Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden addressed if Ikaris could end up leading the Avengers, and all of the stars broke down their characters’ superpowers. However, there is one lead who doesn’t get laser eyes or super speed and that’s another Game of Thrones star, Kit Harington. Harington plays Dane Whitman in the movie and joked it was “jealous-making” being the only one without any powers. However, the actor also revealed in the interview that he turned down a superhero role in the past.

“You know, the comic-book and superhero world has called once before, and I didn’t like the role and the part and the time to do it,” Harington revealed. “So I turned it down. And then this one [in Eternals] felt right to me. I liked that the character they were offering was not necessarily an Eternal. He was human. I did like that. I felt that I could do something with that, that he came with all these human faults. So it was the character that drew me to it, as well as it being the MCU, and how exciting.”

“I’ve got no idea whether my character goes on or not,” he added. “I had read up on who he could be, or might be. So there’s the possibility for a longer trajectory. And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope. But I just don’t know, you know? I’m as in the dark as anyone else. And I try not to live too far ahead in the future with anything. Even when I was in Game of Thrones, even on the sixth season, I presumed the seventh season wasn’t going to happen!”

In addition to Harington and Madden, Eternals is set to star Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Salma Hayek as Ajak. In the film, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants.

Eternals is currently scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.