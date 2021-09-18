Eternals Actors Breakdown Their Superpowers in the New Marvel Movie

Eternals is being released in November and will mark the second MCU movie in a row with a new main cast of characters. Eternals, which was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, features a star-studded line-up of actors. The movie includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Recently, the entire cast had the chance to talk to Total Film (via The Direct), and they each broke down their powers.

“Sersi can manipulate matter. So inanimate – I suppose – substances or objects, she can transmute them into other things. Which is pretty useful. That’s a good thing,” Chan said of her character.

“I was given the ‘could manifest weapons in my hands’ [power]. A lot of my training was really fun, to try to figure out how to fight that way,” Jolie explained when talking about preparing to be Thena.

“His powers are pretty cool. He’s really very strong, and has the ability to fly and shoot lasers from his eyes. I suppose the main challenge was trying to make something look effortless,” Madden said of Ikaris.

“He can shoot beams from his arms,” Nanjiani revealed about Kingo. “From his hands, he shoots beams. Obviously, they add laser beams in post. I didn’t go that method with it. I took martial arts and dance classes to figure out what his motion would be when he was shooting.”

“Sprite can cast illusions! Her powers are utilized in a lot of creative ways in Eternals that become very relevant to the story,” McHugh teased.

“Her most obvious power is speed, but how she manipulates speed as a weapon is just brilliant, so her true power is her smarts,” Ridloff shared about Makkari.

“They like to call him a techno-path, which basically means he can use his mind and his energy to literally assemble anything out of any technology around him,” Henry revealed when discussing Phastos.

“He uses mind-control to manipulate and control people,” Keoghan said of Druig. “He doesn’t do anything with his hands. He just stares, which is kind of cool.”

“Gilgamesh is immortal, has superhuman strength, and is considered the strongest of the Eternals. He has a unique one-punch knockout attack like a heavyweight boxer. As a long-time boxer myself, I tried to add a lot of real boxing movements,” Lee shared.

“Another thing that inspired me was that her superpower is healing. That very much is the sensation of a mother,” Hayek added about Ajak.

“I’d just like a power,” Harington explained of Dane. “It was very cool, my interaction with those characters. It was cool to see – and also very jealous-making.”

Eternals is currently scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.