Marvel’s Eternals: New Look At Costumes Revealed On Total Film Covers

Eternals fans just got a new look at the Marvel heroes’ costumes on the cover of Total Film. The magazine tweeted out multiple shots of the team in their new duds this morning. You get Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Barry Keoghan (Druig) all here. These Eternals costumes have been a big source of conversation among the fandom since this movie was announced. Jack Kirby is a legend, and some fans were hoping for a more faithful translation of their look. But, it was always going to be hard to adapt the book. Marvel is trying to find their way with the new property and fans are warming up to the modern superhero suits.

Kevin Feige understands that making this kind of movie ends up being a bit of a risk. The Marvel Studios head told The Hollywood Reporter that taking chances is necessary at this stage of the game. He’s very proud of the work Chloe Zhao and the entire ensemble put into this film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/totalfilm/status/1436351053440630787?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao’s] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward,” Feige said. “That’s a risk if I’ve ever heard one.”

Richard Madden talked to Wasteland Magazine about trying to get a good balance of light and serious tone in the upcoming film. It’s a delicate dance, but he’s encouraged by what they managed to capture.

https://twitter.com/totalfilm/status/1436351060310958083?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It’s hard to get that lightness but that’s what’s so important, to get these lighter moments when we can. I’d love to do some more comedies. I do feel like I end up playing a lot of serious things,” the actor explained. “I think it’s not representative of me but you get affected with what you do, what you spend all your day doing, so that’s why I’d love to do something lighter so my day is affected with lighter things rather than the end of the world stuff.”

What do you think of the Eternals’ suits? Let us know down in the comments!