Helstrom Will Reportedly Be “Scary as F–k”

Though little has been revealed about Marvel Television‘s upcoming offerings on Hulu, one source close to Helstrom tells ComicBook.com the show is going to end up being “scary as f–k.” As one might expect, Marvel Television appears to really tapping into the horror genre, something that has yet to been seen in a property from either Marvel Studios and Marvel Television.

Tailing off Jeph Loeb’s previous comments about the new batch of Marvel shows tapping into terror, it appears at least Helstrom will be going full-on horror. It has yet to be seen what that means in terms of a rating or if the series will tip-toe into Hulu’s equivalency of a TV-MA/R rating. Along with the emphasis on scary undertones, the show will apparently be surprising for fans of comic adaptations and horror alike.

When Helstrom — and Ghost Rider, for that matter — were first announced, the initial statement teased Daimon and Ana (apparently renamed from Satana) Helstrom were the children of a “mysterious and powerful serial killer” and the show would follow their “complicated dynamic as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.”

In a past interview with Deadline, Loeb mentioned it’s always been in the works for Marvel Television to do a Ghost Rider show, it was just a matter of when and where. In the same interview, the Marvel TV boss said there’s at least one or two more shows the outfit has yet to announce, saying the new batch of shows is the company’s “Adventure into Fear.”

“Something that really interested us and interested them [Hulu], and we always knew that we were going to do something with Ghost Rider, we were just waiting for the right place to put it,” Loeb says. “Then we started having the same conversation, which was there is in the comic book world the Spirits of Vengeance, and they are this sort of unusual group of characters, which involve Ghost Rider, which involves Helstrom, which involve Helstrom’s sister, Anna. We suddenly saw that there were three or four shows that we could put together that we now refer to as Adventure into Fear.”

Helstrom and Ghost Rider are expected to hit Hulu sometime in 2020.

