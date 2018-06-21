Marvel’s Juggernaut and Howard the Duck Mashup Is Ridiculous

Donny Cates took to Twitter today to reveal a gloriously insane character design for a character set to appear in his forthcoming Cosmic Ghost Rider miniseries: The Juggerduck.

A mash-up of Howard the Duck, and presumably not to be confused with Steve Gerber’s Destroyer Duck, The Juggerduck will apparently appear in the miniseries, and the character design Cates posted to Twitter comes from artist Dylan Burnett.

You can check it out below, although to say it’s basically “Howard the Duck in the Juggernaut’s costume” is a largely accurate description.

Hey @dylrburnett is it okay if I show everyone on twitter this character design for JUGGERDUCK? Lemme know, thnx. (COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1 IS ON SALE JULY 4TH!) pic.twitter.com/9kRC1TgA2w — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) June 19, 2018

Both Howard (through Guardians of the Galaxy and The Juggernaut (in Deadpool 2) have risen above some pretty embarrassing early cinematic appearances to establish themselves as standout supporting players in fan-favorite Marvel movies in the last few years. Arguably, then, it was inevitable that the two would eventually cross paths.

Recently, actress Lea Thompson, best known for playing Marty McFly’s mother in Back to the Future but more notorious for her role in the abysmal Howard the Duck movie, said she was pitching a new Howard idea to Marvel.

And while The Juggernaut is just a pretty standard supervillain with a complicated family tree and a cool aesthetic, this kind of insanity takes to Howard like a duck to water.

…No, I’m not sorry for that.

“As one of the industry’s very first (and funniest) satirical series, Gerber’s Howard the Duck is considered a real game changer for the comic book world,” noted Mark Ginocchio in his look back at the series. “Adding to the book’s legendary status is the acrimonious fight between Gerber and Marvel following Howard’s cancellation, which was one of the earliest disputes over creator’s rights in the comic book industry.”

You can check out the official solicitation text for Cosmic Ghost Rider #3 below. Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 is on sale

DONNY CATES (W) • DYLAN BURNETT (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

COSMIC GHOST RIDER VS. THE FUTURE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY FOR THE FATE OF THE UNIVERSE! 'NUFF SAID!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99