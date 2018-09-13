Marvel’s Cruel New Marketing Technique Has ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Viewers Crying

Marvel’s latest marketing tactic is leading fans of Avengers: Infinity War with a little dust in their eyes.

Yesterday, Marvel released a video officially announcing the digital and Blu-ray release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp. Fans have noticed that the physical copies of the movies fade away into dust at the end of the video.

See for yourself below:

The BIGGEST heroes of the summer are coming home on Digital, #MoviesAnywhere, and 4K Ultra HD October 2 and Blu-ray October 16! Pre-order Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp today: //t.co/xxiXp1mLOC pic.twitter.com/YIbZoJkOYQ — Ant-Man and The Wasp (@AntMan) September 10, 2018

The moment brings back memories of the Marvel heroes crumbling into dust during the climax of Avengers: Infinity War. It is also relevant to Ant-Man and the Wasp as the same phenomenon occurred during that film’s post-credits scene.

A similar effect was used when the home media release of Avengers: Infinity War was announced. It was likely less expected with the Ant-Man and the Wasp announcement.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo have spoken about why they didn’t end the film with the snap.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

Since Ant-Man and the Wasp opened, Marvel fans have theorized that Ant-Man will play a vital role in Avengers 4. The theory involves Scott Lang using the Quantum Realm to travel back in time. Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed suggested fans may be on to something.

“Based on the science that we’ve set up in the first movie and this one, I won’t rule out the possibility,” Reed shared with The Huffington Post. “Because, again, we are dealing with a time vortex. That could happen.”

What do you think of Marvel’s use of dusting in their Ant-Man and the Wasp ad? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Ant-Man and the Wasp release on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD on Oct. 2nd and on Blu-ray on Oct. 16th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.