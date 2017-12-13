‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Refraction Preview Released

A preview for the next episode of Marvel’s Runaways has been released.

Episode 1×07 of Marvel’s Runaways is titled, “Refraction.” The official synopsis of Refraction reads, “At Atlas’ Open House, our parents and kids are thrown together following the revelations of the gala. But for one family, the school event is only the beginning of the drama.”

“It was important to me that we do something where people can’t go online and read how this ends or what’s going to happen next,” Runaways creator Brian K. Vaughan told THR. “If you’re a fan of the comic, you’re going to be surprised. If you’ve never read the comic, you’re going to be surprised.”

“I have to say, they have been so generous — they give me a lot of credit — but in reality, this is very much Josh and Stephanie’s show,” Vaughan said. “They have assembled an incredible group of writers that I have been lucky enough to sit in with. I have a consultant title. They certainly consulted with me at every stage. The reality is, they didn’t really need my help all that much…”

Marvel’s Runaways debuts new episodes on Hulu every Tuesday.