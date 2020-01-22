Marvel’s She-Hulk Disney+ Series to Start Filming In July

Disney+ will eventually be filled with television series that take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it will be a while before all of the previously announced shows make it to the small screen. In some good news, the streaming service announced at the beginning of the month that WandaVision would be premiering in 2020 rather than 2021, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is also set to air this year. It appears Marvel will also begin filming a few new shows this year, including She-Hulk. Currently, the series does not yet have a star, but ComicBook.com recently learned that the show is set to begin filming in July.

According to a production notice, She-Hulk will begin filming in Atlanta this summer and will be produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige alongside writer/producer Jessica Gao, who is known for Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley, and Take My Wife.

During the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP19 back in December, Feige dropped a bombshell when he mentioned Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk would be “ready” for Disney+ by the end of 2020.

Though She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on her own Disney+ show, fans can expect the character to pop in movies after that initial outing. “Some characters we’ve announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they’ll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed.

He added, “We are certainly doing cinematic art-level productions for Disney+. The Falcon and The Winter Solider is currently shooting and just yesterday, I got back from the set of WandaVision, which is shooting. All of those characters will undergo transformative, very-exciting changes in that show and go into our movies, so they’ll go back and forth.”

