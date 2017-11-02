Marvel's Thor Fans Makes Replica of Mjolnir That Flies Back to Them

✖

When Marvel Studios released their first Thor film, no one could have known that the character would become a pop culture phenomenon. By the time the third Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok, was released, Chris Hemsworth had elevated his character to the point where fans couldn't wait to see him on screen. Alongside his hammer Mjolnir, Thor was a force to be reckoned with. Throughout the media the character has had the ability to call the hammer to him, and it would levitate until it reached the heroes hands. Fans have been trying to create a version of Mjolnir that could fly back to you in real life, and while some of them have failed, one fan has finally gotten it right… kind of.

A YouTube page called Hazim Makes created a papier-mâché version of Thor's hammer, and he actually got it to fly back to him. The trick is basically an illusion guided by a string that's attached to the users wrist, but is a pretty cool sight to see. You can check out the video below!

Mjolnir will be making a comeback in the next Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, but it will be wielded by Jane Foster instead of Thor Odinson. Natalie Portman will return in the role and she's getting some super-powered upgrades so the actress had to look the part. Portman put on a lot of muscle to play Mighty Thor and it looks amazing when she's in costume. The actress previously detailed her process of getting in shape for the role she even states that she "feels strong for the first time."

"It was really fun," Portman told Vanity Fair about her workouts and training. "I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work." She added later in the same interview, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it's definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it's so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

