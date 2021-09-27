New Marvel What If? Poster Features Vision as Ultron

Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released a new poster featuring Ultron in Vision’s body powered by the Infinity Stones, teasing this week’s penultimate episode of Marvel’s What If…? This version of Ultron first appeared at the end of last week’s episode of Marvel’s Studios’ first animated series, with even the Watcher appearing surprised by the villain’s arrival and Marvel fans freaking out about it. It seems that the show’s overarching story will finally come to the fore as its eighth episode focuses on what change to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline led to Ultron’s ascendence, perhaps becoming the villain against whom the Guardians of the Multiverse must unite.

The Marvel Studios Tweet revealing the poster teased, “Ultron is coming 💥 The eighth episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf arrives Wednesday on @DisneyPlus.” You can take a look below.

It’s unclear if Ultron is the big bad of season one, a longer-term threat, or something else entirely. Character designer Paul Lasaine recently teased what could be ahead in the show’s second season.

“Some of the new movies that are coming out, there are some characters [in Season 2] that are based on that. And then there’s some that are brand new, like… literally brand new,” Lasaine told The Direct. “There was one thing, and this is a Season 2 thing, and this will not be a spoiler, but we wanted to do this cool effect in this one place, and it was really a cool, interesting camera effect. And the producers came back and said ‘Well, actually, we’re gonna be doing that on this other movie which isn’t coming out yet for another year or two, so can you come up with a different effect?’ ‘Ok, yeah, sure, we can do that.’ It doesn’t happen that often, again because we are primarily basing…every one of these episodes, for the most part, is based on these existing movies, even if it’s a mash-up. You know, our Episode 2 was Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther, so we know what that pretty much entails, and we don’t go too far off field.”

What do you think about Ultron’s return with the Infinity Stones in episode eight of Marvel’s What If…? How do you feel about the show’s first season thus far? Let us know what you think of it in the comments section. Marvel’s What If…?‘s new episode will debut this Wednesday on Disney+.