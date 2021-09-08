Marvel’s What If…? Is the Highest Ranked MCU Series by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes Ever

Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, Marvel’s What If…? has been offering fans a reimagining of various noteworthy events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, exploring fascinating possibilities in the ever-expanding multiverse each week. Five episodes into the series’ first season, fans are loving this new look at the MCU so much so that it’s currentlyhttps://www.rottentomatoes.com/franchise/marvel_cinematic_universe by Audience Score, beating out the likes of Netflix’s Daredevil, Disney+’s Loki, and more.



As of this article’s writing, Marvel’s What If…? is sitting at a 93 percent Audience Score on the review aggregator site, a number that is two percent higher than the series in the second position, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Coming in third is a tie between Loki and Marvel’s Daredevil, both of which have an 88 percent Audience Score. Marvel’s What If…? is also highly-ranked when considered with the whole of the MCU more generally. When included with the rankings for both movies and television, the animated series comes in third behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at 98 percent and Spider-Man: Far From Home at 95 percent.



The series has also performed well with critics. What If…? boasts a 93 percent Tomatometer, a number that puts it in the second place spot among MCU television series, just behind Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and keeps it in the top five when considered against movies in the MCU as well.



As for what fans are loving about What If…? while the fan reviews have a wide range of elements that fans are loving, a common theme is how the series is pushing MCU canon as we know it to new limits, which is something that head writer A.C. Bradley and executive producer Brian Winderbaum have previously spoken about, explaining to ComicBook.com that they had complete freedom to tweak all manner of aspects of the MCU.



“I mean, you’re completely unbounded from any sort of rules, which is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing about it because then you have to create your own rules. But I mean, it really is, in many ways, the purest interpretation of the imagination of the people behind it,” Winderbaum said. “There’s an element of chaos in all things. There’s an element of chaos in animation. Certainly a major factor in live-action. Filmmaking is chaos. And how things don’t go as planned and how you end up ultimately with a whole different set of tools than you thought you had going in. In an animation, kind of get to work with this infinite canvas where anything you want can be achieved. And if you can conceive it, you can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it.”



The first five episodes of Marvel’s What If…? are now streaming on Disney+.