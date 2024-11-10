Marvel’s What If…? Season 3 Will See One of the X-Men Getting Thor-Like Power

Storm will prove herself worthy to lift Mjolnir in Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 4. The news broke on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Disney’s D23 Brasil, with fans in attendance getting an exclusive sneak peek. The footage hasn’t made its way to social media at the time of this writing, but fans are already speculating about what this could mean for Storm.

What If…? Season 3 premieres on Sunday, December 22nd on Disney+, introducing fans to a slew of new crossovers and obscure storylines. Fans at D23 Brazil saw footage that included Storm lifting Thor’s hammer Mjolnir in what is technically her MCU debut. So far we don’t know who will voice Storm in this animated series, but an unconfirmed report by Nexus Point News claims it will be Alison Sealy-Smith, who plays Storm in X-Men ’97.

D23 attendees also saw Sam Wilson returning for What If…? Season 3, again voiced by Anthony Mackie. The preview gave glimpses of Khahori, White Vision, Ice Giant Loki and Uatu, along with more of The Watchers. All this gives fans room to speculate about what scenarios the show will cover and how it may play on story arcs from past comics. In the case of Storm and Mjolnir, there is one significant precedent.

Chris Claremont and Arthur Adams put a magic hammer in Storm’s hands in X-Men Annual #9 in 1985. However, it wasn’t Mjolnir – in that story, Loki created a weapon called Stormcaster that granted its wielder divine powers similar to those of Thor. This made Storm into the Goddess of Thunder, but it also made her susceptible to Loki’s manipulation. Years later, Thor would give the hammer back to Storm for one singular purpose. After that, it crumbled to dust.

What If…? may not follow that story at all, or it may only nod to it in passing. The show explores some of the infinite alternate timelines branching off from the MCU, and it’s very possible that in one of them Ororo Munroe picks up Mjolnir. However it happens, this will officially make Storm a part of the MCU – just not a part of the timeline we primarily follow in most movies and TV shows.

What If…? Season 3 premieres on Sunday, December 22nd on Disney+, with weekly releases to follow after that. Previous seasons are streaming now. After that, the next release will be Your Friendly Neighborood Spider-Man on January 29, 2025.