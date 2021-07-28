What If...? LEGO Set Includes Major Spider-Man Spoilers

✖

In a matter of days, Marvel's What If...? races to Disney+ and introduces fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to characters living around various worlds in the multiverse. Now the multiverse is ripped wide open thanks to the events of Loki, nothing is impossible — including Marvel Zombies. From the very first time we saw footage from What If...?, we know zombies were going to be a part of the show, and one recent toy unveiling may have provided more details about the inclusion of the undead.

The Spider-Man character included in the latest wave of LEGO mini-figures is titled Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, teasing the character's involvement in fighting the rotting heroes. We had previously only Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) interacting with the zombified Captain America. The latest trailer also seemingly shows Spider-Man fighting Scarlet Witch, hinting she may also be one of the Marvel Zombies in this What If...? episode.

So LEGO officially lists this version of Peter Parker as “zombie hunter Spider-Man” so I think that explains why Olsen isn’t listed in the voice cast pic.twitter.com/PxAdgVzHWM — Lunwi the Conqueror (@Lunwi88) July 26, 2021

As of now, Tom Holland has not been confirmed to return to the animated property. Marvel Studios has already hired new voice actors to play Iron Man, Steve Rogers, and Captain Marvel amongst others in the show.

Those confirmed to return, in alphabetical order, include Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Chris Sullivan as Taserface, Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine, and Taika Waititi as Korg.

Marvel's What If...? is set for release on Disney+ beginning August 11th.

What What If... storylines do you hope to see in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.