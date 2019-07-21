Jeffrey Wright Cast as The Watcher in Marvel’s What If Series

Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel had no shortage of amazing surprises — including the casting of a pretty prominent cosmic entity. During the panel, it was revealed that Jeffrey Wright will be voicing The Watcher in Marvel’s What If…? animated series, and will be serving as the series’ narrator.

Wright is known for his role as Bernard Lowe in HBO’s Westworld TV series, which is set to enter its third season next year. His filmography also includes The Hunger Games franchise, The Manchurian Candidate, and Bond 25.

For the uninitiated, The Watchers are a group of omnipotent cosmic beings, who are committed to observing and gathering knowledge on all corners of the universe. The characters first made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Stan Lee cameo. The Watcher Uatu, who also occasionally interacts with the Fantastic Four, served as the observer of the events of the What If…? comic series.

Like the comic series, What If…? will bring to life alternate realities and situations within the MCU, as if key moments happened differently.

As it stands, the cast of What If…? will feature a slew of returning Marvel Cinematic Universe cast members. During the panel, it was revealed that the series will see the return of Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

What If…? will be just one of several MCU shows brought to life on Disney+, including Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“At Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige — who is shepherding this amazing tentpole theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe — he is the same person behind all the Marvel Studios series that will be on Disney+, so he’s bringing in great storytellers, directors, producers and writers for these series,” Disney+ exec Agnes Chu said earlier this year. “It’s a way in which we can access new talent as well as leverage the great storytelling that already exists.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.