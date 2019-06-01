Maurissa Tancharoen Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Her Guest Appearance on Agents of SHIELD

Last night’s Agents of SHIELD episode saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe acting debut of Maurissa Tancharoen, the series’ showrunner. Tancharoen shined as the Sequoia, a “Coachella-chic social media influencer” who was dating FitzSimmons’ lovable grandson, Deke Shaw. In honor of her Agents of SHIELD appearance, Tancharoen has been posting tons of great behind-the-scenes photos from her experience.

The writer/producer/actor’s first photo shows her alongside the episode’s writers and director. Lilla and Nora Zuckerman were the minds behind the “Code Yellow” script with Mark Kolpack, the series’ Visual Effects Supervisor, making his directorial debut on the series.

Next, Tancharoen posted some photos of her Sequoia looks, thanking the women who made her “Coachella chic” look possible.

Tancharoen also posted a series of photos from the set, including shots with the show’s stars, Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen.

Finally, she shared a photo with her onscreen beau, Jeff Ward, who finally returned to the series in the new episode.

This photo got some great replies, including a “Hot” from Nick Blood, who is best known for playing Hunter on the show.

Ward also commented, “❤️👑🙌 #sequioalives,” which is hopefully a hint that Tancharoen will make another appearance before the series ends. Fans loved her hilarious portrayal of the character, and would love to see her again.

