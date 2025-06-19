When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

Marvel

McFarlane Toys Marvel Wave 5 Statues Include Spider-Man, Punisher and Deadpool

The latest 1:6 scale Marvel posed figures / statues from McFarlane Toys launch on June 19th!

By

Comments

If you’ve been collecting the Marvel Comic Cover statues from McFarlane Toys, get ready for the next installment. McFarlane Toys has revealed a new wave of 1:6 scale posed figures / statues that includes designs inspired by Deadpool #1: Mercin’ Hard For The Money by Skottie Young (2018) and Spider-Man from the cover of Marvel Tales #233 (1989) as drawn by Todd McFarlane himself. Both of these statues will come with a reprint of their respective comics. Teaser images and pre-order information can be found below. UPDATE: A Punisher statue inspired by The Punisher War Journal comic has been added as a Walmart exclusive. You can pick it up here for $59.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-orders for the Spider-Man an Deadpool statues are expected to open up at 9am PT / 12pm ET on June 19th here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon priced around $50. UPDATE: The statues are live, though they’re priced at $59.99. While you’re at it, make sure to check out McFarlane Toys latest 1:10 scale Black, White & Red All Over Spawn statue inspired by the art of Greg Capullo. Pre-orders launched today here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $399.99.

McFarlane Toys Marvel Statues in 1:6 and 1:10 Scale

Shop at Entertainment Earth
Punisher (Walmart Exclusive)

Finally, we have links for McFarlane Toys Wave 4 Marvel lineup below just in case you missed them, and we highly suggest that you keep tabs on Hasbro’s latest Marvel Legends drops, which includes some very popular Capcom-style Gamerverse 2-packs that are selling out quickly. Details about that collection can be found here.

Tagged:
,

Next Article

Most Viewed