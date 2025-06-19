McFarlane Toys Marvel Wave 5 Statues Include Spider-Man, Punisher and Deadpool

If you’ve been collecting the Marvel Comic Cover statues from McFarlane Toys, get ready for the next installment. McFarlane Toys has revealed a new wave of 1:6 scale posed figures / statues that includes designs inspired by Deadpool #1: Mercin’ Hard For The Money by Skottie Young (2018) and Spider-Man from the cover of Marvel Tales #233 (1989) as drawn by Todd McFarlane himself. Both of these statues will come with a reprint of their respective comics. Teaser images and pre-order information can be found below. UPDATE: A Punisher statue inspired by The Punisher War Journal comic has been added as a Walmart exclusive. You can pick it up here for $59.99.

Pre-orders for the Spider-Man an Deadpool statues are expected to open up at 9am PT / 12pm ET on June 19th here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon priced around $50. UPDATE: The statues are live, though they’re priced at $59.99. While you’re at it, make sure to check out McFarlane Toys latest 1:10 scale Black, White & Red All Over Spawn statue inspired by the art of Greg Capullo. Pre-orders launched today here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $399.99.

Finally, we have links for McFarlane Toys Wave 4 Marvel lineup below just in case you missed them, and we highly suggest that you keep tabs on Hasbro’s latest Marvel Legends drops, which includes some very popular Capcom-style Gamerverse 2-packs that are selling out quickly. Details about that collection can be found here.