Marvel Legends Capcom-Style Gargantos Figure Drops June 18th

During a recent livestream, Hasbro finally took the wraps off the first wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Figures of Marvel’s Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, Human Torch and Silver Surfer launched on May 30th. However, the big reveal for many was the huge lineup of Gamerverse figures that are clearly (but not explicitly) based on Marvel vs Capcom video games. The first three sets in this lineup have already been released, and next up is the Gargantos figure, which is enormous and therefore one of only two standalone releases in the collection along with Juggernaut. It’s set to launch on June 18th\, and everything you need to know can be found right here.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the Fantastic Four: First Steps and Gamerverse figures in the order of their pre-order release. Look for these figures to be available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon after the launch times unless otherwise indicated (there are a few retailer exclusives). Direct links will be added after the figures go live.

Marvel Legends Quick Links:

Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps Figures

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MISTER FANTASTIC / $TBA / May 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon / Reed Richards is the Fantastic Four’s patriarch and a scientific genius with the superhuman ability to bend, stretch, and extend his body parts across far distances. This collectible 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS, features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs, and comes with 4 accessories, including alternate regular hands and extra-long “stretched” arms and hands.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JOHNNY STORM / $TBA / May 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon / Johnny Storm is the most popular member of the Fantastic Four, known for his fiery attitude and charming personality. This collectible 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS, features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs, and comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands and attachable flame FX.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S INVISIBLE WOMAN / $TBA / May 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon / Sue Storm is a fierce protector of her family and friends, possessing the superhuman ability to turn invisible. This collectible 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS, features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs, and comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands and an attachable shield FX piece.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S THE THING / $TBA / May 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon / With a body made of nearly indestructible rock, Ben Grimm is a formidable member of the Fantastic Four, possessing impressive super-strength. This collectible 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS, features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs, and comes with 2 alternate hand accessories.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HUMAN TORCH / $TBA / May 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon / The Human Torch can burst into flames, fly, and absorb explosions. This collectible 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS, features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs, and comes with 2 alternate hand accessories.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SILVER SURFER / $TBA / May 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon / The Silver Surfer travels across the universe on her surfboard, imbued with super-speed and strength. This collectible 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS, features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs, and comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands, and a surfboard with stand.

Marvel Legends Gamerverse Releases (June / July 2025)

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE WOLVERINE VS MARVEL’S SILVER SAMURAI / $59.99 / June 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon / The mutant Wolverine unleashes his adamantium claws against martial arts master and foe to the X-Men, Silver Samurai. These collectible 6-inch scale figures are inspired by the characters’ appearance in classic Marvel video games, are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs, and come with 11 accessories, including character-inspired power FX pieces and display stands.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE PSYLOCKE VS. THANOS / $TBA / June 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / Target.com (exclusive) / Armed with her psychic blades, the telepathic mutant Psylocke battles the mad titan Thanos. Comes with 9 accessories, including attachable power FX pieces for Psylocke and alternate hands for both figures.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE CAPTAIN AMERICA VS VENOM / $TBA / June 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon / The patriotic Super Soldier Captain America faces off against Venom and his alien symbiote powers. Comes with 8 accessories, including an alternate head, alternate hands, and a shield power FX piece.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE GARGANTOS / $TBA / June 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon / A giant cephalopod monster with tentacles, Gargantos brings his enormous size and strength into battle. Comes with 1 figure (7 unassembled pieces) and 1 eyeball accessory.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MARVEL’S JUGGERNAUT / $TBA / June 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET / See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon / Cain Marko is the unstoppable Juggernaut, possessing superhuman strength and extreme durability. Comes with 3 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and a power FX piece.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MARVEL’S WAR MACHINE VS MARVEL’S OMEGA RED / $TBA / July 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET / Walmart.com (exclusive) / James “Rhodey” Rhodes suits up as War Machine, going head-to-head against Omega Red and his weaponized cybernetic tentacles. Comes with 11 accessories, including attachable tentacle weapons for Omega Red and alternate hands for both figures.