MCU 2023 Preview: Movies, Shows Coming to Phase 5 | Phase Zero

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up to launch Phase 5 with its titles in 2023, which include several movies and shows. The Phase Zero podcast started its third season with a preview of the 2023 slate coming from Marvel Studios and Sony's Marvel films. With What If...? Season 2 and X-Men '97 as possible animated titles from Marvel Studios, the new episode of Phase Zero focused on the live-action titles with the exception being the sequel to 2018's masterpiece Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The slate, in the best-predicted order possible, is covered in the above video!

The titles discussed in the 2023 preview episode of Phase Zero included Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Loki Season 2, The Marvels, Ironheart, Kraven the Hunter, Echo, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak hosted the new episode with special guest Ash Crossan of Entertainment Tonight joining the conversation. Crossan hosted Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, sharing some memories of the experience on Phase Zero.

Phase Zero Season 3 Episode 1 is available now on all podcast platforms and the show's official channel. Find links to download and subscribe to Phase Zero below!

Why is Phase Zero the Best MCU Podcast for you?

Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear. In the time since, more than 2,000,000 listens across platforms and countless comments from listeners and viewers, the community has become one which celebrates the Marvel fandom and regularly engages in conversation about past and future titles. Having connected fans with some of their favorite actors, provided expert knowledge on upcoming titles, and analysis with comparisons to comics, Phase Zero is the one-stop podcast for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Phase Zero has continued to innovate its content and provide a fun. Hosted by Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak, the Phase Zero podcast has featured dozens of exciting guests from the Marvel family. WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Loki director Kate Herron, What If...?'s creative team of A.C. Bradley and Bryan Andrews, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, Eternals producer Nate Moore, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu, Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis, Marvel Studios prop master Russell Bobbitt, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard, cast members from the She-Hulk series, Venom director Ruben Fleischer, Venom 2 director Andy Serkis, and more have been featured in full-length interviews, along with a trivia episode, a dive into plot holes, and anticipation rankings!

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!