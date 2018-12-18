Future Marvel Studios Movie to Reportedly Be Set in World War I

While Marvel fans wait eagerly for the release of Avengers: Endgame, speculation has already started to mount about what will happen after that film, when the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves on into the bold new horizons of Phase IV. That new installment of the MCU will introduce some colorful new franchises and characters into the mix – but while a lot of fans were probably expected films of a more cosmic nature, a new report suggests that Marvel Studios could actually be doing a World War I throwback film!

Italian site Bad Taste is reporting that Marvel is set to film a new movie in the historic region of Racconigi from April – May 2019, and that it will be a footage meant for a World War I setting. As for what film that could be, here’s what the site reports:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“According to the newspaper the castle and the historic center of Racconigi, in the province of Cuneo, will be the background to some scenes for a blockbuster Marvel that will be filmed between April and May 2019 . ” The story should be set in the years of the First World War – reads – with a fantastic review of the attack in Sarajevo “.

Unless there are surprises, the next films from Phase 4 of the Marvel Universe will be Black Widow and The Eternals , so it should be one of these projects.

The Saviglianese confirms that the director (or the director in the case of Black Widow) has already made an inspection in the city.

Pending updates, however, we invite you to take the news with caution.”

Take this news with a big grain of salt as advised, but as the report points out, there are a few guesses as to what this could be…

Marvel’s Black Widow movie has already tapped Cate Shortland (The Secret Life of Us) to direct Black Widow, with Chloe Zhao having been tapped for The Eternals. Therefore, either one of them could have been in Italy scouting locations, as both films are slated for production next year, for supposed release in 2020. The history of the Black Widow assassin training program is easily one that could date back to the first World War, and the rise of the Soviet Union. Similarly, The Eternals live up to the namesake, having been on Earth operating in secret for centuries – including World War I.

Really, either film could have a sequence set in either WWI or WWII that probably wouldn’t occupy much of the film, but would provide an important piece of MCU history. Which one do you think is more likely? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.