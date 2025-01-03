5 MCU Characters That Deserve Spinoffs

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a wealth of options to choose from when it comes to future spinoffs. Agatha All Along‘s triumphant reception in 2024 simultaneously capitalized on WandaVision‘s success and chronicled a compelling standalone narrative by spotlighting Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness. The aforementioned Disney+ show demonstrated how a spinoff centered on a previously sidelined character can work wonders for their development, and even result in more spinoffs. There are numerous other MCU supporting characters that could enormously benefit from a solo movie or series. Heroes, anti-heroes, villains, and cosmic beings lie in every corner of the franchise, and five of those second-tier characters rank among the best prospects for their own spinoff.

Valkyrie

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie made her MCU debut in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. Since then, she has appeared in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and 2023’s The Marvels (in a brief cameo). Valkyrie’s rise from a lowly scrapper on Sakaar to the king of New Asgard remains one of the MCU’s more intriguing supporting character arcs.

Valkyrie has only ever been featured on the sidelines, but Thompson’s ability to exude the emotional weight of the character’s trauma from losing her sisters and lover in battle, and partake in the quintessential humor of Taika Waititi’s Thor movies makes her an ideal candidate for a solo spinoff. Additionally, Valkyrie’s axed romantic subplot in Thor: Love and Thunder leaves a promise to be fulfilled in a future project.

Rio Vidal/Death

Agatha All Along introduced an array of entrancing witches to complement the show’s main character, and none were more compelling than Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal – aka Death. The original Green Witch, as well as Agatha’s ex-lover, Rio maintains an arc unlike any other MCU character. Even though Death primarily features as a side character in Marvel comics, she would thrive as a lead character in the MCU — much like Hahn’s Agatha did. One of Agatha All Along‘s few flaws was Agatha and Rio’s unexplored backstory and a lack of insight into their life as a couple. Accordingly, a Rio-centric spinoff could resolve that shortcoming by addressing how the personification of death fell in love with a mortal witch, how their dynamic of killing and collecting souls worked in practice, and if they actually raised Agatha’s son together like many fans have theorized.

Plaza has proven an impeccable fit for the role of Death, as her off-the-charts chemistry with Hahn and her knack for intertwining Rio’s whimsical banter with earnest emotions tied to her history with Agatha. Death’s existence as a cosmic force since the beginning of time paves the way for any number of possible storylines on which to base a spinoff. WandaVision and Agatha All Along have cemented Jac Schaeffer’s magical MCU realm as a gold mine for fan fervor and critical acclaim, so the franchise should seek to profit even more by crafting a spinoff around Plaza’s character.

Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh debuted as Yelena Belova, the younger adopted sister of the late Natasha Romanoff, in 2021’s Black Widow. The former Red Room assassin subsequently featured in the Disney+ series Hawkeye alongside Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. Yelena’s traumatic past as a brainwashed child assassin, combined with her grief over losing Natasha during The Blip, has established her as one of the MCU’s most tragic characters. At the same time, Yelena’s prowess in physical combat and sarcastic style of humor add to her complexity and make her a joy to watch onscreen. The chance to have an actor as talented as the Oscar-nominated Pugh portray a recurring character shouldn’t be lost on Marvel, as the performer’s impressive range enables her to alternate between landing jokes and filling the audience’s eyes with tears.

Yelena will serve as the foremost character in Thunderbolts*, however, the upcoming film isn’t a true spinoff given that Pugh’s Yelena belongs to an ensemble also made up of Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, and Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster. Thunderbolts* releases in May 2025, so Yelena’s MCU future remains unknown at this time. Still, there could be an opportunity to follow the character in a spinoff that’s not a team-up project.

Okoye

Danai Gurira’s Okoye was once rumored to lead her own spinoff series, but it appears that project has failed to materialize. A loyal and formidable warrior formerly of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje and currently of the Midnight Angels, Okoye appeared in 2018’s Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Okoye’s next chapter with the Dora Milaje following her painful resignation from the group would function perfectly as the focal point for a spinoff. Gurira will return to voice Okoye in the upcoming Eyes of Wakanda animated miniseries, but merely as a supporting character.

An Okoye spinoff would additionally provide an opportunity to bring back and further flesh out characters like Michaela Coel’s Aneka and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo, as well as to introduce more members of Wakanda’s elite soldiers. Gurira has admirably embodied Okoye’s grief, vulnerability, and strength in the MCU for years, and Marvel would be wise to make her the lead of a future project. Okoye’s solo story could also serve as a great setup for the upcoming Black Panther 3.

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Mark Ruffalo took over the role of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk in 2012’s The Avengers, replacing Edward Norton — who starred in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. While Norton’s movie means that the MCU technically already has a Hulk solo project, Ruffalo’s version of Banner should lead his own. After more than a decade of portraying the MCU’s Hulk across nine live-action projects, Ruffalo is due for a spinoff, which could also include any number of MCU characters. given Banner’s vast web of connections as a superpowered Avenger.

