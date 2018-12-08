The MCU Reacts To The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

Fans have been waiting for quite some time for the Avengers: Endgame trailer, but so has the cast and crew, and now they can finally share the new trailer with the world.

The trailer also brought the confirmation that the new film is titled Avengers: Endgame, and is set to debut next April. There was a lot to process in the trailer, and though brief it managed to raise some interesting questions. For the cast and crew, this marks the next big step to the conclusion that has been in the works for 10 years, as little threads were placed in each of Marvel’s films.

While the trailer was brief, Avengers: Endgame will not be, and recently the Russo Brothers clarified where they stand on films longer than 2 hours, which previously was viewed as the standard for films.

“The two-hour film has had a great run over 100 years,” Joe Russo told Deadline. “But it’s become very difficult to work in. … I’m not sure that the generation that’s coming up will see the two-hour film as the dominant form of storytelling.” The issue, he said, is the lack of surprise — even young kids can often guess the ending of a movie within its opening five minutes. Studios’ dogged allegiance to the feature, Russo joked, is akin to their executives saying, “Hey, we all love sonnets. Let’s just write sonnets for 100 years.”

We’re glad to see that Avengers: Endgame won’t be cut short due to adhering to the standard, and the cast is excited for fans to see what they’ve been working on.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

The Director’s Chairs

The Russo Brothers more than delivered with Avengers: Infinity War and the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame seems to have continued that streak. Both Joe and Anthony are eternally grateful for the fans who embraced their take on these characters and their patience while they waited for the trailer.

For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you…

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s pic.twitter.com/8hZF9FPFAZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) December 7, 2018

No Idea

Avengers: Endgame promises to be something truly different for the MCU, and Captain America himself Chris Evans is warning fans ahead of time.

This one is special. You guys have no idea… https://t.co/ELvt6w4blm — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 7, 2018

“This one is special. You guys have no idea…”

A Name Suggestion

Mark Ruffalo can’t wait for fans to see this movie, though Endgame wasn’t his first choice as a name. Thing is, we think Endgame has a much snappier ring to it than his choice.

I see that @marvel didn’t take my “Avengers: Register to Vote” title suggestion, but we’re cool.



Can’t wait for you too see this one ? pic.twitter.com/c1xmCGpIAN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 7, 2018

“I see that @marvel didn’t take my “Avengers: Register to Vote” title suggestion, but we’re cool.

Can’t wait for you too see this one ? “

You Know Who I Am?

Things are tough for the Avengers at the moment, but they do get some unlikely reinforcements courtesy of Ant-Man by the trailer’s end, and Ant-Man director Peyton Reed is happy to see him in the mix.

“Ant-Man? I know you know that!” https://t.co/Jqi01w26k3 — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) December 7, 2018

“Ant-Man? I know you know that!”

The Fading A

While Falcon was one of the Avengers to fall to Thanos’ finger snap in Infinity War, he’s still excited for Avengers: Endgame and the new poster.

Check out the new poster for Avengers… pic.twitter.com/4ilPqVbNZ5 — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) December 8, 2018

“Check out the new poster for Avengers…”

The Archer Returns

Fans were especially happy to see Hawkeye back in action in the Avengers: Endgame trailer, complete with Ronin gear and a deadly new sword. Welcome back Hawkeye!

“Good to see you all again! Coming in hot! @marvelstudios @avengers @DisneyStudios”

Counting Down

The Endgame trailer gave us new looks at Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Bruce Banner, and more, but Okoye was missing from the new footage. Despite that, she is more than excited for the new film and is already counting down to the release.

“#AvengersEndgame – your first look… 4.26.2019”

Thanos Trolling

Thanos is the one who caused all this, and Josh Brolin decided to share the trailer with a knowing wink and nod to that fact, taunting the heroes that survived.

View this post on Instagram For the 50 percent who are still here. ? A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Dec 7, 2018 at 5:31am PST

“For the 50 percent who are still here,” Brolin wrote, followed by an evil imp emoji. That’s cold Thanos, just cold…

Ready For Revenge

One of the other surviving characters is Karen Gillan’s Nebula, and she is ready to dish out some revenge for Gamora and the rest of the universe that Thanos snapped out of existence.

View this post on Instagram Oh it’s ON, Thanos. A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Dec 7, 2018 at 7:45am PST

“Oh it’s ON, Thanos.”

All In

One of the more surprising deaths in Avengers: Infinity War had to do with Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, and while we’re not sure how her story will end, she is extremely excited to find out.

“!!!!

@Avengers @Marvel”