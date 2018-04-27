MCU Stars React to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Last night’s world premiere was the first time Avengers: Infinity War was screened in its entirety and, based off the initial reactions from those in attendance the film is, in a word, epic.

However, last night’s screening was the first time even the film’s stars had seen Infinity War as well. It’s almost legend at this point the extraordinary lengths that Marvel Studios went to keep the details of Infinity War under wraps. Those lengths included not giving the cast full scripts, giving them scripts with fake scenes and, at least in the case of Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, not even telling him who he was fighting during some of the filming.

“I remember for Avengers, the Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever’ and I’m like, ‘okay, who am I fighting?’” Holland recalled at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix earlier this year. “And they were like ‘well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘okay so what does he look like?’ And they’re like ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away, so I’m like ‘how big is he?’ ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away.’ So, I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

Now, however, the stars of the film as well as others who have worked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over its decade of films and projects have seen the finished product and are taking to social media to share their reactions to the biggest Marvel movie yet. And if you’re trying to avoid spoilers, don’t worry. These reactions are 100 percent spoiler free. After all, as the Russo Brothers let us know with the letter they shared on social media, Thanos demands silence. The stars now know just how serious Thanos is. Their silence is assured.

Chris Hemsworth

What amazing night, 10 years of @Marvel movies, 19 films later, countless people and hours involved in the journey and now we’ve arrived here, @Avengers: #InfinityWar, world premiere. The film is beyond incredible, blew my mind beyond repair!!! pic.twitter.com/fZRZJESpEX — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 24, 2018

Karen Gillan

Zoe Saldana

Congratulations to @Russo_Brothers on a great premiere last night! I feel so honored to have join the cast of @Avengers, to once again portray the evergreen Gamora! You’ve done a fantastic job with the evolving @Marvel Universe.

?

I can’t wait for you all to see it this Friday! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) April 24, 2018

Clark Gregg

James Gunn

And you are AMAZING in the movie, @zoesaldana – a truly outstanding performance! https://t.co/FhdkdvDCsK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2018

Scott Derrickson

Avengers Infinity War is a colossal high impact action movie with lots of great humor and a spectacularly unpredictable ending. Brolin is excellent. Avoid spoilers. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) April 24, 2018

Brie Larson