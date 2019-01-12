Michael B. Jordan Reveals Who Would Win a Fist Fight Between ‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman and ‘Rocky’s Sylvester Stallone

If you’ve ever wondered who would win in a fight between Rocky‘s Sylvester Stallone and Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman, it seems like the answer might not be all that straightforward — at least according to Michael B. Jordan.

The Erik Killmonger actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where and Fallon played the game “Pour It Out”. The game sees celebrities offering the answer to a question that is written on the bottom of a coaster and while the guest must answer the question, they don’t have to provide the answer. Right out of the gate, Jordan got a question that clearly involved his Black Panther co-star, Boseman, though the answer wasn’t exactly clear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It depends, but Imma say Chadwick Boseman,” Jordan said. The answer then prompted him to reveal the question since there were variables that he needed to discuss.

“Who would win in a fistfight, Chadwick Boseman or Sylvester Stallone,” he revealed. “Does Chadwick get to bring the suit? Does he get to bring the suit, if he bring the suit, I don’t know… the suit, Rocky… is it Rocky 4 Rocky and Chadwick no suit? Then I might pick Rocky 4 Rocky. I’m just saying.”

Jordan is actually uniquely qualified to answer the question. Not only did he appear in Black Panther alongside Boseman, but he’s also got experience working with Stallone as part of the Rocky franchise. Jordan plays Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky character Apollo Creed, in both Creed and Creed 2. And his assessment is a pretty interesting one as it almost seems to be a question of who would win between the two characters less than the actors themselves. In that case, we’ve kind of got to agree that Black Panther would probably beat out Rocky. That suit does tend to make him a pretty powerful person.

Of course, victory isn’t the only thing that belongs to Black Panther and, by extension, Boseman. During his sit down during the appearance on The Tonight Show, Jordan explained that while he does continue to receive the “Wakanda Forever” greeting, he doesn’t reciprocate because he’s not from Wakanda — or rather, his character Killmonger isn’t.

“But they don’t understand, I’m not from Wakanda, technically,” Jordan said. “That’s a Chadwick thing. So when they say ‘Wakanda forever,’ low-key I’m still in character, like, ‘Nah, that ain’t me,’ [laughs].”

Black Panther is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.

Who do you think would win in that theoretical fist fight? Sound off with your pick in the comments below.