Marvel Studios Congratulates Michael Douglas on Getting Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Michael Douglas is one of the more celebrated actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earning himself a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame today to honor his accomplishments. The official Marvel Studios Twitter account congratulated the actor for the distinction.

The account shared an image of the actor from Ant-Man and the Wasp while adding, “Congratulations to Michael Douglas, our very own Dr. Hank Pym, for joining the Hollywood Walk of Fame today!”

Douglas followed in the acting footsteps of his father Kirk Douglas, who was in attendance at the ceremony.

“My dad is here,” Douglas shared at the event. “In a month, Kirk turns 102 years old. So those of you who took the under on him taking 80, you lost a long time ago.”

The actor got choked up when expressing his admiration for his father, who earned his own star on the landmark in 1960.

Michael Douglas honors his father Kirk Douglas, who turns 102 years old in a month //t.co/A5kkzWdSW8 pic.twitter.com/5NINY4wHww — Variety (@Variety) November 6, 2018

“It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today,” an emotional Douglas recalled. “I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”

Jane Fonda, who co-starred with Douglas in China Syndrome, spoke at the event. In addition to both Fonda and Douglas being immensely talented performers, they also carved a name for themselves from under the umbrella of accomplished family members.

“Michael Douglas and I share something far more specific and unique than acting together… we both come from families referred to by the press as Hollywood royalty. Both of our fathers were movie legends, and thankfully, Kirk Douglas is still with us,” the actress shared. “Stepping into a family business, any family business, is always challenging. Look at the Trumps or the Corleones.”

She added, “Carving out your own identity in a world-famous family business is especially difficult when parent and child are the same gender. I believe it was easier for me to follow in my father’s footsteps than it was for Michael to follow in his father’s footsteps.”

Douglas last appeared as Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp, though the effects of Thanos’ deadly snap seemingly killed off the character. Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang was abandoned in the Quantum Realm in that film, which Douglas claimed would be a key in the future of the MCU.

“I mean, all of them — I mean, the Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key,” Douglas shared during a call to On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films.”

Douglas will likely be seen in the upcoming Avengers 4, which hits theaters on May 3, 2019.

