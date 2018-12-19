‘Spider-Man’ Has a Big Captain America Easter Egg

Marvel just launched into a new era for Miles Morales and the first issue of his new Spider-Man comic features a big Captain America Easter egg.

SPOILERS for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Javier Garron, and David Curiel follow.

Most of the first issue of the new Miles Morales: Spider-Man series is primarily concerned with bringing new readers – possibly fresh from seeing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – up to speed on Miles’ life so far.

Miles’ latest adventure begins when he’s swinging by and notices a robbery in progress. He swings in to stop it but is taken aback when he notices the helmeted robbers are surprisingly short and passive.

He doesn’t have much time to ponder the unusual criminals before a more familiar villain, the Rhino, shows himself. Spider-Man and Rhino trade blows for a while until Miles stuns the big villain with a “super venom blast.”

Rhino soon recovers. Even though he’s clearly exhausted after expending so much energy in the venom blast, Miles puts up a strong front, saying that he “can do this all day.”

Take a look below:

Fans of Marvel Studios’ Captain America films likely recognize this line. Steve Rogers has spoken it on multiple occasions. Miles’ delivery most resembles the first time Steve said it on screen, back before he got the super soldier serum but stood up to a bully anyway in Captain America: The First Avenger.

As for Miles, he didn’t have to keep fighting. Rhino didn’t actually want to fight in the first place, he just needed to follow the robbers. He and Miles do so and eventually discover that the criminals are just children and apparently being mind controlled by someone with advanced technology.

What do you think of Spider-Man’s nod to Captain America? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 is on sale now at comic shops and via digital storefronts.

