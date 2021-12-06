MODOK Rumored to Appear in Ant-Man: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania won’t just feature an as-yet-undisclosed role by Bill Murray. The film is also expected to feature the first appearance of presumptive new MCU Big Bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and, if one new rumor is to be believed, MODOK as well. There’s no word as to who will play MODOK, a character voiced in a Hulu animated series by Patton Oswalt. It’s unlikely Oswalt will reprise the role (especially now that he’s Pip the Troll), or that the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the character will borrow too heavily from the tone of the animated series.

The news comes from MCU Direct, who had little else in the way of details. Paul Rudd had apparently worked on a draft of the Quantumania screenplay, and that included MODOK. There was at one point a rumor that the character would be played by Jim Carrey, who starred in Ant-Man director Peyton Reed’s Yes Man. The MCU Direct story says that even if MODOK makes the film’s final cut, it won’t be Carrey doing the job.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, we’re our own universe. I think like, you know, Harley Quinn is a good example of like, that’s not the movies, but it’s really cool actually,” MODOK writer Jordan Blum said last year. “Marvel has like a database of all the universes in the multiverse, and there’s a guy who runs it and they let me pick the numbering of our universe. My son’s birthday, 12/26, is our universe, so we were in the Marvel Multiverse, which is awesome.”

MODOK (an acronym for “Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing”) is a bizarre character from Marvel Comics who is basically an enormous head on tiny arms and legs. A creation of AIM, a Marvel terrorist group, MODOK quickly distanced himself from them and became one of Marvel’s most powerful and bizarre villains, fueled by his almost-unparalleled mental capacity.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be directed by Peyton Reed, and will see the return of Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. Kathryn Newton will be playing a grown-up version of Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors will be portraying Kang the Conqueror. The film is set to arrive in theaters on July 28, 2023.