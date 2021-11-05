Monica Rambeau Rumored to Appear in Doctor Strange Sequel

✖

After breaking out in WandaVision, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau is set to appear in The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters in late 2022. However, it now appears as though she could pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a little bit earlier than that. In the first half of 2022, Marvel will be releasing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and there's a chance Monica could be showing up alongside Stephen Strange and Wanda.

Online scooper Daniel Richtman recently reported that Parris would make an appearance in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, despite not typically being known as a Doctor Strange-adjacent character. However, with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda taking a major role in the movie, it would make sense for Monica to be involved in some way.

Of course, the only hiccup to this potential reunion would be Monica's call to head up to space. WandaVision ended with Monica being told by a Skrull that "an old friend of her mother's" wanted her to take part in dealings off-planet, indicating that she'd be linking up with Nick Fury. The fight in space and the supernatural world of Doctor Strange don't seem to be all that connected, at least for the purposes of these upcoming projects, so it'll be interesting to see how Monica ties them together if she does appear in both.

Ahead of WandaVision, Monica's involvement was supposed to be a surprise for fans. The original plan was not to reveal her true identity until she was booted from the Hex, keeping her reveal as a surprise for fans. That changed when Marvel Studios announced her as a part of the show's cast at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

"Yeah, Teyonah [as Monica Rambeau] was announced at Comic-Con 2019, I think, and I'm pretty sure we were breaking the outlines and writing as though it would be a surprise," WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer told THR earlier this year. "But Marvel and Disney have incredible strategy when it comes to the PR side of things. They're so smart, and they know how much to give and how much to hold back. So when that dropped, the jig was up. In the linear watch of the show, when she first appears, she's referred to as Geraldine. So it ended up being the opposite of what we intended, and people were like, 'Geraldine? But she's Monica Rambeau!' So that ended up being a fun reversal."

