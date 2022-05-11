Moon Knight: Blade Was Never Considered for Series

✖

Moon Knight did a good amount at setting up the darker, more horror-centric corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout its six episodes, the eponymous vigilante battled demons, gods, and mummy priests that ripped out one poor sap's organs while he was still alive. Throughout the duration of the series, many thought the tone of the show could potentially lead to a cameo appearance by Mahershala Ali's Blade.

As it turns out, the Daywalker was never in consideration for inclusion within the series. Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater tells us if Marvel Studios had an "off the table" list, Blade would have been on it for the show.

"We're told in advance which characters are a little bit off limits," Slater tells ComicBook.com. "And I think at the time we were cracking Moon Knight, they were also kind of trying to crack the Blade story and try to figure out what that was. And so I think they wanted to keep them separately."

One character that was on the table, however, and even discussed by the writer's room was Kit Harington's Dane Whitman — better known to fans as the Black Knight. He was ultimately removed because his arc didn't align with that of the overarching series.

"It felt like that would be a waste of the money that it would cost to get Kit Harrington in there. And also it's just there's only so much you can tease those reveals before people start to get frustrated," the writer adds. "And there's no space in those first two episodes to really have him suit up and really involve the Black Knight in the storyline. So we ultimately said it didn't make sense to make this connection. But it was definitely something we spent a couple days in the room talking about."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Blade has yet to set a release date.

