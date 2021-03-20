Oscar Isaac Starts Training for Moon Knight in Epic Behind the Scenes Clip

✖

The cameras will start to roll on Moon Knight in a matter of weeks, but it looks like Oscar Isaac is already getting his reps in. Saturday morning, Isaac's production company shared a clip of the actor performing stunt sequences and acting out certain fighting techniques. Though it's far from a confirmation the training is specifically for Moon Knight, the brutal techniques within the clip certainly match that of what one would expect from Marc Spector.

Better yet, Moon Knight is all but guaranteed to be the next project on Isaac's schedule, so it only makes sense he's learning the ropes for a street-level, action-fueled character. See the clip for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Gene Media (@madgenemedia)

Earlier this month, Kevin Feige suggested Moon Knight could be starting production sooner than thought. At the time, She-Hulk was set to start filming "in a few weeks," with the Isaac-starring series rolling cameras shortly thereafter.

“On March 19, as you know The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be debuting,” Feige explained. “June 11 will be the debut date for Loki and, of course, soon after that, we’ll have our first animated series, which is What If …?. We are finishing up Ms. Marvel, and we’re also shooting Hawkeye currently. In a few weeks, we start She-Hulk, and a week or so after that, we start Moon Knight in addition to our features.”

As of now, Isaac and Ethan Hawke are the only two actors officially attached to the property.

"A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you," Hawke recently said about his boarding of the property. "I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date with Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

What characters do you hope to see pop up in the Isaac-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!