Moon Knight Reportedly Features Debut of Cult-Favorite Marvel Monster

As the writer’s room for Moon Knight begins to assemble and development on the Disney+ series begins to take place, more and more rumors surrounding the show have started to circulate. First, it was the fact legendary Moon Knight baddie Raoul Bushman would be having a role in the upcoming show. Now, those in the scoop game have suggested the series will be adding another classic Marvel icon to its line up.

According to MCU Cosmic, the show will feature the live-action debut of Jack Russell — probably more commonly known to you as Werewolf By Night. The character has been long rumored to appear in the MCU at some point, though the jury was out on whether that’d come in Moon Knight or the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade. It’s a fitting inclusion; Moon Knight/Marc Spector first appeared in the Marvel mythos in Werewolf By Night #32 as an antagonist to Russell’s character. Russell himself first debuted in Marvel Spotlight #2 (February 1972).

The character has appeared as a member of the Midnight Sons at one point, meaning he, Moon Knight, and Blade could eventually lead towards to a darker, more grounded team-up with some of the MCU’s more serious and horror-based characters. Whatever the case, Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater says fans of the character are in for “one hell of a ride.”

“I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot,” Slater tweeted earlier this fall. “It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, and Hawkeye in Fall 2021. Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk have yet to set release dates.