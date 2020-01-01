Moon Knight Disney+ Show Reportedly Featuring Dracula

Development on Moon Knight continues ahead of a presumed production start in the later part of 2020. Previous reports said Werewolf By Night would be popping up in the show and now, new rumors suggest another character from the horror side of the Marvel mythos will be making his MCU debut. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Dracula will appear in the Disney+ show — a fitting inclusion as the show gets fan acquainted with some darker characters before Mahershala Ali’s Blade screeches into theaters.

The scooper didn’t say how exactly Dracula would be introduced, whether the character would be serving as the antagonist, or virtually any other details other than the Lord of the Vampires simply existing in the show. Should the scoop prove accurate — which it very well may not be — it wouldn’t be Dracula’s first time in live-action. Dominic Purcell played the character in Blade: Trinity opposite Wesley Snipes.

If Dracula appears, one might think that would lead the way to a Blade appearance sooner or later, especially if the character serves as an antagonist. In fact, Dracula could be the one thing tying Moon Knight and Blade together. Either way, Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater says fans are in for an epic ride.

“I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot,” Slater previously tweeted. “It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date. Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk are two more Disney+ from Marvel Studios without release dates.

What other horror-based characters would you like to see pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?