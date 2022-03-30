Moon Knight Episode 1 Drops Big Hint There’s A Third Personality In There With Steven and Marc

Moon Knight Episode 1 is unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel Studios – or live-action superhero stories, in general. The mundane life of Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) went from 0 to 100 real quick on the crazy scale, as Steven starts having blackouts, only to wake up in extremely violent or dangerous situations. Before long it becomes clear to Steven Grant that he’s not the only “person” sharing his body. However, while the first episode of Moon Knight introduces us to the Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight personas, there’s also at least one major clue that another personality could be lurking in the wings…

WARNING: Moon Knight Episode 1 SPOILERS Follow!

One of the minor subplots of Moon Knight’s premiere episode, “The Goldfish Problem”, sees Steven Grant’s lonely existence interrupted by the potential prospect of love. Upon arriving to work at the museum gift shop one day, Steven is approached by gorgeous tour guide Dylan (Saffron Hocking), who is visibly excited about the steak dinner date that Steven invited her to. The only problems with this turn of good fortune are that Steven doesn’t remember ever asking Dylan out, and he’s a vegan who would never go for a steak.

As stated, the plotline of Moon Knight Episode 1 reveals that indeed “Steven Grant” is also Marc Spector, a mercenary who happens to also be Moon Knight, the vessel of the moon god Konshu. However, it’s clear from the story we’ve gotten so far (and the nuances of Oscar Isaac’s performance) exactly who Marc Spector is – and who he isn’t. And he’s definitely not a James Bond type that would’ve asked Dylan out on a date. From what we see, “Marc” is cool, calm, and collected under even intense threats or pressure – he’s also very solitary and hyper-focused on his mission. A lot of that can be inferred by the introduction of “Layla,” a woman Marc is obviously personally connected with – but also deserted months ago when he went undercover as “Steven Grant.”

Dylan was clearly top beauty amongst the staff at the museum – and certainly not pressed for companionship, based on how quickly she gives Steven his walking papers. So who was the red meat-chewing lothario who wooed the girl?

Marvel Comics readers know that Marc Spector/Moon Knight has had several prominent aliases and/or personalities over the years – so far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only making use of two of them (Marc and Steven) that we know of.

Right now, the easy money is on Moon Knight’s “Jake Lockley” personality being revealed later in the series. Jake is a street-smart cabby that also builds a network of spies and informants to aid his investigative efforts. Spinning that into a hip, street-smart, ladies’ man spy for this series seems pretty simple, given everything Moon Knight has going on.

