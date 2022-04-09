Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Teases More Alternate Personalities

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight features the characters ongoing struggle with Dissociative Identity Disorder. In the series, Steven Grant and Marc Spector fight over who’s in control of the body and are the only two personalities we’ve seen so far. Another personality was teased in the first episode of the series without being outright revealed to the general public, and during the second episode Steven puts on another personality’s costume. During the world premiere of Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac teased that we could be seeing more than two personalities before the series ends.

While walking the red carpet Isaac was asked a very Interesting question about his character. The question was asked in Spanish, and the actors reply was also in the language, so it went unnoticed to those who don’t speak the language. One fan on Twitter caught his cheeky response, and fans on the social media site quickly translated it into English. In the video, the reporter asks “You’re evolving. You’re doing two amazing characters here. How difficult was it for you personally?” to which Isaac replies “Maybe more than two. It could be. You have to watch the series.”.



The idea of the main character of a Marvel Studios project having Dissociative Identity Disorder is pretty risky, especially on a streaming service like Disney+. It seems like series creator Jeremy Slater and director Mohamed Diab had a bit of fun toying with the disorder. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Dian told us how he handled directing a character with the DID.



“First of all we have to give it to Jeremy Slater, ’cause there’s so many iterations of Moon Knight and all of them are interesting but to take the story and make Steven into someone that everyone can identify with him and all of a sudden that person discovers that he has a different identity which is a superhero, a genius pitch. I love that,” Diab explained. “I tried to get to take that and to disorient the audience as exactly Marc and Steven. And by the way, one of the scariest things for me as a storyteller was the switch. We love Steven now, and all of a sudden switch. Now we’re with Marc, someone you know nothing about. He looks like him, he’s completely different. And he seems like a harder guy to fall in love with. But again, I think we succeeded in that. At least that’s what the people who saw the episodes are telling us.”



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.” The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight are streaming exclusively on Disney+.

