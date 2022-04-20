A Major Scene In Moon Knight Episode 4 Is A Callback From The Comics

Episode 4 of Moon Knight just made a couple of major callbacks to the comics. *Spoilers for the most recent entry of the Disney+ series ahead!* The tail end of “The Tomb” sees Marc Spector plunged into some sort of liminal space where he’s in a mental institution. While there, he can’t remember when he arrived. Jeff Lemire’s run with the character heavily influences this sequence where he’s playing bingo and interviewed by Arthur Harrow. (Ethan Hawke being reshaped into a psychiologist with the same cane he’s been walking around with!) There’s also the presence of Tawaret and presumably, other gods milling about too. Not to mention the other sarcophagus that was angrily shuffling about. But, fans on Twitter have been sharing the parallels. Check out @LENNIEC0N’s side-by-side down below.

Director Mohamed Diab talked about Isaac’s way of making Steven, Marc, Mr. Knight, and Moon Knight all feel a little bit different. He told Marvel.com, “At the beginning, it wasn’t clear to us who Marc is and who Steven is. Oscar at the beginning wanted only to [embody] Steven a day and Marc a day, never on the same day.”

https://twitter.com/LENNIEC0N/status/1516683791355752448?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“After a while,” Diab continued, “there were a couple of scenes where he was talking in the mirror, and I told him, ‘Why don’t you try [both characters]?’ I kept pushing him and giving him encouragement. All of a sudden, he did this magical thing.” Isaac shifted between the two characters so easily that “when the camera is just panning all of a sudden, he’s someone else,” Diab added. “Once he’s Marc, you see him getting taller. When he’s Steven, he’s so approachable.”

While speaking to Astro Gempak, the Moon Knight star talked about how challenging it was to find that balance. “It was definitely challenging at first because I wasn’t so comfortable switching between the two,” Isaac said. “So I would ask if we could just shoot all of Steven’s stuff first and then all of Marc’s, and then slowly, as I got more comfortable and I really got a handle on both characters, it became easier to switch in-between the two, even in the same moment.”

Especially difficult for the MCU star was figuring out how to act against himself in the reflective surfaces. “That was a challenge, but also just the technical part of figuring out how to act with myself and how to figure all that out in-camera,” Isaac added. “That took a lot of figuring it all out.”

