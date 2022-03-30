Moon Knight Fans Count the Hours Until Show Premieres

The debut of Moon Knight is just hours away, and fans of the upcoming Disney+ show can’t contain their excitement. The series is set to introduce Marvel’s cult-favorite hero to the masses, and most advanced reviews of the series have been praising the quality of the show. Regardless, fans are the show keep hyping it up enough that’s it been trending virtually all of Tuesday.

As of this writing, the Oscar Isaac-led series boasts an 87-percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable — and refreshingly weird — spot in the MCU firmament.”

Keep scrolling to see what Moon Knight fans are saying.

Stay Up

https://twitter.com/CaptainJohnM_/status/1508997708970971142?s=20&t=mtocd2GxCi9pPfTfvXZQOA

Groupchat

https://twitter.com/hyperhexx_/status/1508998522305069056?s=20&t=mtocd2GxCi9pPfTfvXZQOA

Live Tweeting

https://twitter.com/sinnerward/status/1509000527304015872?s=20&t=mtocd2GxCi9pPfTfvXZQOA

Gotta Get Ready

https://twitter.com/DINSBUIR/status/1509002104341368832?s=20&t=mtocd2GxCi9pPfTfvXZQOA

Ahhh

https://twitter.com/wittrvcks/status/1509003097611255813?s=20&t=mtocd2GxCi9pPfTfvXZQOA

Simps

https://twitter.com/DrDeathStar/status/1509003380542238723?s=20&t=mtocd2GxCi9pPfTfvXZQOA

Pumped As H*ck

https://twitter.com/imVenial/status/1509005593008214018?s=20&t=mtocd2GxCi9pPfTfvXZQOA

*****

Marvel’s next project is Moon Knight, which hits Disney+ on March 30th.

What characters do you hope to see pop up in the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

