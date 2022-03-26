Moon Knight is First Ethan Hawke Role Where He Signed on Without Reading a Script

When actors sign on for a role in most cases reading the script for the project is a part of the decision-making process. When it comes to the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, however, director Mohamed Diab asked Ethan Hawke not to do just that. Diab told the Arthur Harrow actor to skip reading the script and just trust, marking the first time in Hawke’s 35-year career that he signed on for a project without reading the script first.

During a recent press conference, Diab spoke about how Hawke came to be part of the upcoming Marvel series. Diab explained that Hawke joining the show was a big thing, but when he and star Oscar Isaac approached Hawke, his pitch included the request to skip the script.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I want to say that Ethan and Oscar, when it came to the signing, Ethan is someone that is — everyone sees him as this great, legendary, independent film actor, and joining the superhero world is something big,” Diab said (via CBR). “So, when Oscar first approached him and then I talked to him about it, we pitched him the idea, but I told him please don’t read the script. Not that the script is bad, but when you work with him, you have to get from him.”

Diab continued by explaining that, as a character, Harrow is Hawke’s “son” in a sense in terms of creation. He also said that Hawke told him that skipping the script before signing was a first for the actor and Diab was grateful for the trust that required.

“So, to trust us and sign without — he told me this was ‘the first time in 35 years that I signed something without reading a script.’ And he did it. Thank you for your trust,” Diab said.

By trusting Diab and the project, Hawke — as well as Isaac — brought a creative approach to the series. It’s something that co-star Ann Akinjirin praised in recent comments at the show’s red-carpet premiere.

“They kind of have a theatre approach to the craft, and they really dig into it,” Ankinjirin explained. “There is a different skillset, acting for screen and acting for stage, and they do the work. And because they’re very similar in their approach, I think that’s what makes them a good fit. And also, they love to play, so there was a lot of space to play and find. I think that’s what makes them a good fit. And they get on so well, as well.”

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30th.

Are you looking forward to Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid!