Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Reacts to Fans Calling Him “Daddy”

Keep calling Oscar Isaac daddy, he insists. The Moon Knight star has found himself on top of the world after appearing in a series of back-to-back-to-back blockbusters, including the Oscar-winning Dune. Because of that, he now finds himself keeper of a sprawling fanbase. As you might expect in the digital age, there are plenty of fancams to be had featuring the star, and he’s loving every minute of it. In fact, he doesn’t mind in the slightest that a lot of his fans call him “daddy.”

“I didn’t know that they call me daddy, but that’s okay,” Isaac said in a recent interview. “They can call me daddy, if they want to. I don’t mind.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Isaac has appeared in Dune and the Star Wars franchise, he still turned to Marvel mainstays for advice when joining the MCU. He found that sage wisdom in none other than Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.

“I did talk to Robert Downey Jr. quite a bit. I talked to him a lot. I mean, he’s a friend already, and so just talking to him about it and just what his sense of it is and how his process has been,” Isaac told Extra. “and he was such a great great person to talk to, obviously about the whole thing. And also for me, the biggest inspiration, because to this day, still, that first Iron Man movie is just so good.”

He added, “I think the thing is, he really said that Kevin Feige is a genius and he’s a collaborator and so don’t be afraid to come in and give your ideas and give your thoughts and to be bold with your choices.”

The first two episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

What characters do you hope to see pop up in the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.