Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Reveals Advice Robert Downey Jr. Gave Him

When it was announced that Oscar Isaac would be playing Moon Knight, everyone, including the actor, knew he would have his work cut out for him. Moon Knight is a character with so much depth and room for growth, which would give Isaac a lot to play with. Usually, when actors get a big role like this, they ask colleagues for advice on how to play the role, and Isaac was no different. The Moon Knight star revealed to Extra that he asked Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. for advice.

“I did talk to Robert Downey Jr. quite a bit. I talked to him a lot. I mean, he’s a friend already, and so just talking to him about it and just what his sense of it is and how his process has been,” Isaac told Extra. “and he was such a great great person to talk to, obviously about the whole thing. And also for me, the biggest inspiration, because to this day, still, that first Iron Man movie is just so good.”

Isaac speaks nothing but praise for his friend and fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor. When the talk show asked exactly what advice Downer Jr. gave him, the actor had this to say: “I think the thing is, he really said that Kevin Feige is a genius and he’s a collaborator and so don’t be afraid to come in and give your ideas and give your thoughts and to be bold with your choices.”

After watching the first episode of Moon Knight, it looks like Isaac definitely wasn’t afraid to be bold with his choices. Moon Knight is a role that requires exactly that. The character has Dissociative Personality Disorder and will force Isaac to be bold with his portrayal. The series opens with the introduction of the Steven Grant personality as opposed to Marc Spector, and it seems like Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab had a pretty clear reason to do that. When talking with Uproxx, the director revealed as much.

“That was intentional. There’s so much to unfold, so much to talk about,” Diab said. “So if the two of you, I mean the audience and the character, are having that journey? We can understand or actually wait and understand with him. And I think one of the most brilliant things from Marvel and Jeremy was grounding Steven into an everyday guy, because usually he isn’t. He’s actually a rich guy in the comics. Grounding him into an everyday guy and discovering, seeing things through his eyes and then discovering that he has another identity and going through that. I love that. I love that about it.”

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

