Moon Knight Series Was Originally Set in New York

The entirety of Moon Knight takes place abroad, in locales like London and Cairo. As it turns out, however, there were some iterations of the show's scripts that featured the eponymous vigilante in the Big Apple. That's straight from the mouth of Marc Spector himself, Oscar Isaac. During Marvel Studios' Assembled episode showing the behind-the-scenes development of the series, Isaac said the earliest scripts involved storylines in New York City before things were switched to London and beyond.

"I got sent some scripts of the early episodes and saw that the story had been transplanted from New York to London, but the characters were still written as American," Isaac said. "That got me thinking, 'Was there space there to create a character that would be a good foil from like a mercenary or tough hero?'"

The character's future is still up in the air as of this writing, with Marvel Studios having yet to unveil what's next for the character. According to series helmer Mohamed Diab, the vigilante will be around the franchise for some time to come.

"If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab explained to SFX Magazine earlier this year. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him. The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2."

He added, "By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision. I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu?

