Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk Plan to Start Production in 2020

Marvel Studios isn’t wasting cranking out content for Disney+. Thanks to a recent comment by studio head Kevin Feige, it would seem the new SVOD service from Disney will be home to shows like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk a bit sooner than some might have expected. During the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP19 Saturday afternoon, Feige dropped a bombshell when he mentioned the three aforementioned shows would be “ready” for Disney+ by the end of the next year.

Kevin Feige reveals ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Ms. Marvel,’ and ‘She Hulk’ will be ready for Disney+ ‘towards the end of next year’ #CCXP19 pic.twitter.com/EDB9KXnKX6 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 7, 2019

The big question then is what Feige means when he says ready. If he means completely produced, the teams on the show are working on a screeching pace and would presumably have to start filming by late spring to even consider a fall (or early winter) 2020 premiere date. If we take Feige’s words literally and all three shows will be written and produced within 2020, the show’s would have to take a similar approach to broadcast production, where photography begins as the season is still being written. That means in theory, each of the shows could be completely in the can by Fall 2020, should it follow a more traditional production schedule, under the assumption the show currently has scripts being developed.

On the other side of the coin, perhaps he meant completely written and ready for production by the end of the year. If that’s the case, that’s giving the respective writer’s rooms an incredible amount of time to get things hammered out. Since each of the showrunners have already been announced, it’s likely they’ve each begun to assemble writer’s rooms to start right after the first of the year. That is, of course, if they haven’t already started plotting and scheming already.

When considering traditional television shows, it’s not uncommon for a script to take two weeks, give or take a few days, to be put together, barring any major notes from the showrunner or network. If that’s the case, it’d take 12 to 14 weeks to script the six to eight-episode season of the respective shows. Using those numbers and assuming the drafting of the scripts start right away January 1st, it’d be reasonable to expect things on the script front are done by the middle of April.

Taking that into consideration, one would almost think that all but guarantees these shows will end up receiving release dates in 2021 at the latest. Should that be the case and all three receive 2021 release dates, that means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will end up getting a whopping seven shows from Marvel Studios on Disney+ within the calendar year.

Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk have yet set release dates. Other upcoming Marvel Studios shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, and Hawkeye in Fall 2021.

