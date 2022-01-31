New Moon Knight Promo Images Tease Show’s Mythological Roots

Moon Knight is officially the next production on the release slate for Marvel Studios, and the massive Disney marketing machine is in full effect. Some eagle-eyed fans of the Fist of Khonshu noticed licensed Moon Knight merchandise has started to pop up on online retailers, with each of the designs teasing the character’s roots in Egyptian mythology.

In the first design, Spector can be seen in his Moon Knight duds standing in front of a wall of hieroglyphics. Towards the bottom of the design, a scarab holds a moon above its heads. For what it’s worth, scarabs signaled rebirth in ancient Egyptian times, a perfect explanation for Spector’s death and rebirth as Khonshu’s avatar.

The second design shows off the entire Moon Knight suit as it looks to be gliding through the air. The character is surrounded by a golden glow filled with moons of various shapes and sizes. See both of the designs for yourself below.

https://twitter.com/TheBrandalorian/status/1488213888705433606?s=20&t=-4Wk3LYWCvorjeWCs1YBvw

Little has been revealed about the series, other than the fact Oscar Issac is playing the titular hero and he’ll act opposite Ethan Hawke’s mysterious villain.

“I’ve always had this theory that when you teach an audience how to see the demon inside you, they don’t unsee it for the rest of your career,” Hawke previously told EW about his Moon Knight role. “Jack Nicholson can be playing an accountant and you’re still waiting for him to explode like he did in The Shining. It changes your relationship to a performer, so I’ve always been nervous about it. But I realized I’m on the other side of 50 and it’s time to put a new tool in the tool kit. Villains might be my future.”

He added, “The comic book world meant a lot to me when I was younger. I was always a little apprehensive; there’s a certain kind of actor that really excels in that universe, and I’m still not sure I’m one of them. But then Oscar asked me, and I really respect him. And I knew that if he went in, he was going to go all in, and it’s fun to do any genre with people who are all in.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th.

Which characters would you like to see pop up in Moon Knight?

