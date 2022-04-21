Moon Knight Star Comments on THAT Wild Spoiler in Episode 4

✖

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight episode four explores some wild stuff. The episode is pretty spoiler filled, but I'm forced to say that it features a hippo and what seemed to be a mental hospital. The actress that plays Steven's manager at the museum in the first two episodes, Donna, Lucy Thackeray has recently commented on the hippo scene. While speaking to The Direct, Thackeray disclosed some behind-the-scenes info on that moment.

"I've heard about the hippo, but I have no idea. Somebody else asked about the hippo, and I was like, 'I'm sorry?' One of our little scenes in the stockroom, actually, the very beginning of the scene, I say something like, 'Bring the hippos over here,' and [Steven] says, 'Oh no, they're actually called Taweret.' You've gotta really be listening. But other than that, I literally had no idea what to expect. I've heard little things from other cast members [about the last episode], and it all sounds crazy."

The actress also revealed to the site for fans not to expect to see her character again. "I mean, unless they've done something crazy with the edit" said Thackeray. "I think that's Donna's [last scene]... I just hope the museum doesn't get blown up [in one of those final episodes]. Cause then there's hope that Donna can come back."



Moon Knight develops and explores Steven and Marc as individual characters, though their physical body can only be controlled by one or the other. A lot of clever work with reflections allows Isaac's two characters to banter back-and-forth throughout the series. During an interview with ComicBook.com ahead of the premiere, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab opened up about how the series brings both Marc and Steven to life.



"First of all we have to give it to Jeremy Slater, 'cause there's so many iterations of Moon Knight and all of them are interesting but to take the story and make Steven into someone that everyone can identify with him and all of a sudden that person discovers that he has a different identity which is a superhero, a genius pitch. I love that," Diab explained. "I tried to get to take that and to disorient the audience as exactly Marc and Steven. And by the way, one of the scariest things for me as a storyteller was the switch. We love Steven now, and all of a sudden switch. Now we're with Marc, someone you know nothing about. He looks like him, he's completely different. And he seems like a harder guy to fall in love with. But again, I think we succeeded in that. At least that's what the people who saw the episodes are telling us."



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All four episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.



