Moon Knight Star Ethan Hawke Shares Behind-the-Scenes Desert Photo

Moon Knight has officially released four episodes on Disney+, which means there are only two left before the show comes to an end. The series stars Oscar Isaac as multiple characters, including museum gift shop employee Steven Grant, mercenary Marc Spector, and their own heroic alter egos, Moon Knight and Mr. Knight. The show sees Marc and the rest attempting to stop the sinister Arthur Harrow from resurrecting the Egyptian goddess, Ammit. Harrow is played by Ethan Hawke, who recently shared a neat behind-the-scenes photo in honor of the fourth episode, "The Tomb."

"Live from the desert... Hotter than #Coachella... Our #MoonKnight band is back in Egypt this week. New episode out now," Hawke wrote on Instagram yesterday. You can check out the photo below:

Moon Knight features a lot of Egyptian representation, and Marvel recently released a National Geographic featurette that shows "the ways ancient Egypt inspired" the show. Recently, Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead spoke with ComicBookMovie.com and were asked about working with producer Mohamed Diab and the creative team that crafted the Egyptian experience.

"We were very lucky to have Mohamed guiding us through the day and May Calmawy [who plays Layla El-Faouly] as well, she's also Egyptian, she was awesome," Benson shared. "Having them to guide us to the cultural aspects of it, in terms of, the humor of it specifically. Oscar is actually a really, really funny guy, so you have that treasure. Actually, his relationship, in real life, with Ethan [Hawke] was really helpful too. I don't think there are that many funny scenes between, especially Steven, but really any of Oscar's characters and Harrow, Ethan's character, but seeing them, in real life, reinforce the tonal humor. That is kind of a left-of-center version of Marvel humor, that actually I think really helped."

Previously, Hawke has said that he pulled inspiration from cult leader David Koresh for his role in Moon Knight, and in an interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hawke echoed the sentiment.

"I think he views himself as a real apostle of the Goddess Ammit, and that he's here to heal the world, and rid it of sinners, and it's gonna be a violent time, but the peace, and the beauty that will come when all these sinners are gone, it's gonna be worth it," Hawke explained.

Moon Knight's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+. . If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

