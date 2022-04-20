Moon Knight Already Spoiled Oscar Isaac's Third Identity and We All Missed It

✖

Moon Knight is leaping forward at a breakneck pace, with the series delivering its most bonkers episode yet on Wednesday. The episode, titled "The Tomb," served as a direct nod to one of the character's most beloved comic runs yet and if you look close enough, it may have already introduced another identity for the eponymous vigilante. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode of Moon Knight!

As Marc (Oscar Isaac) and Layla (May Calamawy) reached the tomb of Ammit, they stumbled upon the sarcophagus of Alexander the Great — the last known avatar of the malevolent goddess of retribution. In order the find Ammit's ushtabi, or the little figure the Egyptian gods imprison each other in, Marc--er Steven Grant, to be exact--digs his hand down Alexander's throat. Understandably nervous, the series cuts quick to a reflection seen in the side of the golden sarcophagus, which seemingly reveals a third identity played by Isaac.

That's right, appearing to don a mustache and all, it looks like Moon Knight may have already introduced fans to Jake Lockley, the third identity Moon Knight has known to go by. Should that be the case, all three of the character's identities will have, in fact, appeared in the series. Longtime fans of the Fist of Khonshu will recognize Lockley as the character's "common man" identity, usually finding himself driving cabs around New York City.

"At the beginning, it wasn't clear to us who Marc is and who Steven is. Oscar at the beginning wanted only to [embody] Steven a day and Marc a day, never on the same day," Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab previously explained. "After a while there were a couple of scenes where he was talking in the mirror, and I told him, 'Why don't you try [both characters]?' I kept pushing him and giving him encouragement. All of a sudden, he did this magical thing."

Four episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

