Moon Knight: Marvel Fans Spot Black Panther, Thor Easter Eggs

Moon Knight now has two episodes on Disney+, giving fans nearly two hours of all-new content to pore over as they await future episodes to be released throughout the next few months. Since the premiere episode has now been available for nearly two weeks, fans have been able to go through frame-by-frame, picking it apart for any clue as to what’s to come from the series, in addition to its connection to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eagle-eyed sleuths have now found a pair of Easter eggs that firmly root Moon Knight within Hollywood’s largest franchise, paying homage to both the Thor and Black Panther franchise.

In one shot, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) can be seen looking over his extensive collection of mythology-related books. Amongst these books are direct references to the God of Forever and Wakandan king. One of the books reads What’s Old Is New Again: Asgard while the one immediately below it is a book titled History of Wakanda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Long before the series was released, fans were worried with just how connected to the rest of the franchise the series would end up being. Isaac’s Grant/Marc Spector is an entirely new character to the MCU, and prevailing theories suggested it’d hardly be part of the beloved universe.

“Moon Knight is very much in the MCU,” producer Grant Curtis told Inverse. “The observant viewer is going to hear and see those Easter eggs we drop that do explain that and confirm that.” The reason Moon Knight doesn’t appear to have heavy connective tissue to other MCU projects is that the series takes inspiration from its comic book roots. Even though Marc Spector / Moon Knight was a member of the Avengers in the comics, he often was busy dealing with his own villains and threats.

The first two episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

