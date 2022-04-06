Moon Knight Episode 2 Introduces 2 Deep-Cut Comic Characters

The latest episode of Moon Knight has arrived, and fans were quick to notice the live-action introduction of two characters from deep within the character’s comics mythos. The duo in question first appeared in the acclaimed run from Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood, leading some to believe the show will take a shift toward’s that comics run before too long at all. Spoilers up ahead for the show’s second episode, so proceed with caution if you’ve yet to see the latest.

As the credits started to roll on the episode, it was made clear Bobbi and Billy appeared in the episode. Within the series itself, the two play followers of Ethan Hawke’s mysterious Arthur Harrow. In the Lemire and Smallwood comics series, however, the duo is a pair of guards that are either guards at Marc Spector’s mental hospital, or avatars of Anubis and Ammit depending on your understanding of the story at hand.

Naturally, much of Moon Knight is rooted in the character’s comic book lore, including his signature costume design.

“My very first idea for the show was a scene where Steven was trapped in a bathroom by a monster, only to be saved by the man in the mirror. So right from the beginning, I knew his suit would need to be supernatural,” Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater said in a Twitter thread promoting the second episode. “(It wouldn’t make sense for Steven to be wearing a bulky costume beneath his clothes, after all, or for Marc to always have to fetch his costume from some hiding spot.) So we knew the suit would need to be conjured into existence somehow. We just didn’t know how.”

The first two episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

