Moon Knight Trailer Release Date Revealed With New Footage

Moon Knight is getting a trailer on ABC during the NFL Playoffs this Monday. The DIsney+ series has been rumored to be coming quicker than anticipated, and it looks like those whispers might hold some weight. On the network this weekend, a promo for the MCU TV show aired hyping a Monday drop. Comic book fans are excited to see what Oscar Isaac is bringing to the role. Not a lot is known about the plot of the upcoming show. Check out the promo for yourself down below.

Hulu wrote on Twitter, “Tune in MONDAY for the world trailer premiere of the all-new @disneyplus original series, @MarvelStudios’ #MoonKnight during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on @espn/@ABCNetwork.”

Previously, Variety talked to Ethan Hawke, who will be playing the villain in the show. Last year, he told the outlet that he does confide in his son with the secrets and no one else is allowed to know the specifics.

“It’s not in my personality to just not rifle all kind of information out. It’s so difficult for me,” Hawke said. “My son has to know everything. He’s 19, he was the perfect age for the Marvel universe. You know, he came of age as that whole explosion has happened. So whenever I needed to know the backstory behind this god or this character, he’s like, ‘Ah, Dad! Let me correct you on that.’ So he was my go-to resource.”

During an earlier appearance on Seth Myers’ show, Hawke playfully joked that he based his bad guy on David Koresh.

“I’ve based my character on David Koresh,” Hawke laughed with the host. “Yeah, so I mean, I guess it’s working. I totally wanted a Camero, you know? I want to ride in on a Camero. I can’t believe you, I mean, you’re good Seth. Or maybe I’m not out of character yet… I don’t know if we want to be on record saying that. But, I will say, he is the basis of great character inspiration however.”

Here’s a description of Moon Knight:

“A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

