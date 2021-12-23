New Moon Knight Image Reportedly Surfaces Online

Hawkeye released its final episode on Disney+ yesterday, which means Marvel’s impressive line-up of 2021 content has officially come to an end. However, there’s a lot to look forward to from the MCU next year. Not only are they releasing some highly-anticipated movies such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, but the shows on the docket include Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. Another show fans are excited about is Moon Knight, which will see Oscar Isaac in the titular role. Aside from a first look shared on Disney+ Day last month, we haven’t seen a lot of content from the Isaac-led series, which is why a simple photo that recently surfaced online has some fans excited.

Twitter user @thescarletprint shared an image from Instagram that appeared to be posted by a Moon Knight crew member. The image includes a hat that was likely a wrap gift for members of the stunt team. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

this looks so sick, need more Moon Knight content 😭 pic.twitter.com/dHzow2WglU — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) December 16, 2021

“I gotta say, what I’m doing right now, I’m doing this show called Moon Knight,” Isaac said during a recent appearance on Good Morning Arizona. “We got a month left, and I feel like, so far, that this might be the one where I was like ‘I was so nervous about it,’ but I’ve just been having such a blast.”

In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight will also feature Ethan Hawke. Variety caught up with Hawke last month and asked about his ability to keep the Marvel secrets, and the actor admitted that he talks about a lot of it with his son and no one else.

“It’s not in my personality to just not rifle all kind of information out. It’s so difficult for me,” Hawke explained. “My son has to know everything. He’s 19, he was the perfect age for the Marvel universe. You know, he came of age as that whole explosion has happened. So whenever I needed to know the backstory behind this god or this character, he’s like, ‘Ah, Dad! Let me correct you on that.’ So he was my go-to resource.”

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date but is expected to premiere in 2022. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.